New CCTV footage shows Sidhu Moose Wala’s car being thronged by ‘fans’ minutes before murder

New CCTV footage allegedly showing slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala interacting with ‘fans’ minutes before being killed in a drive-by shooting last week has been shared online. Police said that Moose Wala, 28, was shot at while he was driving his SUV in village Jhawahar Ke in Mansa district with two others, and was declared brought dead at the Mansa Civil Hospital.

The video footage shows a black SUV parked near a wall, surrounded by several people. They move to the driver’s side of the car, presumably taking pictures with the singer. Other CCTV footage showed Moose Wala’s black SUV driving through the streets of the village, apparently being tailed by a couple of cars.

Punjab Director General of Police Viresh Kumar Bhawra had said on the day of his death, “Moose Wala left his house in Moosa village at 4.30 pm. Around 5.30 pm, he was driving his jeep, accompanied by two persons, when two vehicles that had been following him intercepted his vehicle and fired at him.”

Members of the gang responsible for Moose Wala’s death reportedly posed as his fans in order to get information about his movements. One of them reportedly informed the killers that he was travelling without bodyguards in the black car on the day.

On Monday, Punjab Police claimed to have arrested a man, identified as Sandeep alias Kekra, who is alleged to have passed on information about the singer’s movements to the shooters. Police sources said that Kekra was roped in for doing the recce by Sachin Bishnoi, who had earlier claimed to have killed Moose Wala. Sachin also claimed to be the nephew of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Four persons had previously been arrested in connection with the case.

Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, had claimed that his son used to get blackmail calls from gangsters. He requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI probe into his son’s killing.