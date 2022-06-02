CCTV footage of KK leaning inside elevator at Kolkata hotel minutes before collapsing shared online

A video of late singer KK, at his Kolkata hotel minutes after being rushed off-stage after a concert, is doing the rounds on social media. KK reportedly collapsed in the hotel, and died by the time he was brought to hospital at around 10 pm on Tuesday night. He was 53. His funeral will take place today in Mumbai.

The five-second CCTV clip shows the singer, walking briskly in a hallway, flanked by another man. He appears to be wearing the same outfit that he wore at the concert, and has a white towel around his neck. A screengrab from another CCTV camera, this one inside an elevator, shows KK leaning onto a railing while the other man stands behind him. Visuals from the concert, held at the indoor Nazrul Mancha auditorium, showed KK sweating profusely on stage, and showed him asking about the ventilation at the venue on at least one occasion.

Also read | KK funeral news Live Updates

The singer is suspected to have gone into cardiac arrest, as per PTI. Many attendees who were present at the gig said that the air-conditioning wasn’t working, and that the venue was over-capacity. “Our seat capacity was 2,482 but the crowd was more than double the capacity. The crowd broke the gate,” auditorium employee Chandan Maity told news agency ANI.

KK was rushed off-stage immediately after the concert ended. One of Hindi cinema’s most beloved playback singers, KK got his start in ad jingles, before going on to perform hits that defined a generation. At his final concert, he sang “Aankhon Mein Teri,” “Khuda Jaane,” “Aashayein,” and “Pal,” among other tracks.

His family arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday morning, and his mortal remains were flown to Mumbai later in the day. An antim darshan is currently being held, before the funeral at Versova Crematorium, which will begin in the afternoon. He is survived by his wife and two children.