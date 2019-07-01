After ‘Call Me Maybe’, my life was such a blur: Carly Rae Jepsen

Toggle Menu
Carly Rae Jepsen said she decided to take a break from the spotlight to focus on herself and to regain her passion for music.

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen says the fame she received after the success of her single “Call me maybe” made it tough for her to enjoy music.

The 33-year-old singer said performing on stage felt more of a “responsibility” than something pleasurable, reported Contactmusic.

“After ‘Call Me Maybe’, my life was such a blur. It was a new thing to be recognised everywhere and I started to feel the pressures of the way my life had changed.

“You have to be careful, it’s easy to lose yourself in fame and be swallowed up by people’s perception of you. I was losing my happiness. My idea of joy – singing on stage – started to feel like a great responsibility,” Jespen told Q magazine.

The singer said she decided to take a break from the spotlight to focus on herself and to regain her passion for music.

“That’s why I took so much time making (2015 album) ‘Emotion’. I wanted to get back to what connected me to music in the first place.

“I’ve learned to seclude myself with the people that know me so I can keep the authentic relationships going that matter in my life,” she added.

