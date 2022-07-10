Carlos Santana postpones next six concerts owing to health concerns

American guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed his next six concerts of his “Miraculous Supernatural 2022” tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. Earlier this week the veteran guitarist was rushed to hospital after suffering heat exhaustion and dehydration while performing at Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

Michael Vrionis, Santana’s manager said in a statement, “I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana. And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.”

Ensuring that Carlos was doing well, Michael added, “Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest. Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

Adding that Carlos regrets the postponements, Michael said, “Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

The new concert dates will be announced by Live Nation. From July 23 in Paso Robles, California, through the end of 2022, all scheduled shows will take place as planned. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

Considered one of the greatest guitarists of all times, Santana was on the road for his “Miraculous Supernatural 2022” tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, to support his 26th and latest studio album, 2021’s Blessings and Miracles.