scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Cardi B reflects on decision to ultimately call off her divorce from Offset

In November 2021, Cardi B said her brief split with Offset actually made their relationship stronger.

Cardi B and OffsetCardi B and Offset share two kids together. (Photo: iamcardib/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Cardi B reflects on decision to ultimately call off her divorce from Offset
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B, who filed for divorce from her husband Offset in 2020 but two months later ultimately called off their legal separation, has recently reflected on her decision.

According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, while filing for the divorce, Cardi had described her relationship with Offset as “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation” in court documents. She later submitted new paperwork to have her initial filing dismissed. “Me and Offset, we were not seeing eye-to-eye… This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything,” said Cardi in the latest episode of Revolt’s The Jason Lee Show. However, it was her husband’s willingness to change that made her change her mind, reported E! News. While Cardi did not exactly specify what made her want a divorce in the first place, she did say the issue that was “really bothering” and has since been addressed by her husband, reported E! News.

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed,” she explained, “and it showed me that he wanted to change for me.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

In November 2021, Cardi said her brief split with Offset actually made their relationship stronger. “Of course we went through some challenges,” she told E! News.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

A year after their reconciliation, the celebrity duo welcomed son Wave in September 2021. They are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Kulture, while Offset is dad to three other children from previous relationships, as per E! News.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 12:32 IST
Next Story

Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan will not promote Pathaan before release: ‘Want the euphoria around his return to reach a crescendo’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapoor fam jam alia kareena ranbir karisma neet
Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor take us inside ‘best best night’ with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Saif
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close