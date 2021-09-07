scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Cardi B and Offset become parents to a son, rapper shares first photo from hospital

Cardi B, who married Offset in 2017, announced her pregnancy back in June with a surprise baby bump reveal at the 2021 BET Awards.

September 7, 2021 12:39:12 pm
September 7, 2021 12:39:12 pm
Offset and Cardi BRapper couple Offset and Cardi B with the newborn. (Photo: iamcardib/Instagram)

Rapper couple Cardi B and Offset have become parents for the second time. In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Cardi revealed that she gave birth to their son on September 4.

“9/4/21,” she captioned a photo of herself and her husband with the newborn under a blanket at a hospital.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi announced her pregnancy back in June with a surprise baby bump reveal at the 2021 BET Awards, where she won video of the year and best collaboration for the smash hit “WAP”, featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

The couple is already parents to their three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari. Offset, 29, also has a daughter Kalea, six, and sons Kody, six, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Cardi and Offset, who married in 2017, were headed for divorce late last year but reconciled by November 2020.

