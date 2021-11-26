Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19

Canadian singer Bryan Adams said on Thursday he had tested positive for Covid-19 after flying into Italy and was getting hospitalised.

Adams, who is also a photographer, came to Milan to promote Pirelli’s 2022 calendar, which he had shot.

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it’s off to hospital for me,” he said in a post on Instagram, showing a photo of himself wearing a mask, sitting behind a table.

“Thanks for all your support,” he said.

Bryan Adams wrote in a post dated October 31 that he had Covid-19, but had not suffered any symptoms. He subsequently performed concerts in Las Vegas before heading to Italy.