Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: November 26, 2021 10:56:05 am
Canadian singer Bryan Adams said on Thursday he had tested positive for Covid-19 after flying into Italy and was getting hospitalised.
Adams, who is also a photographer, came to Milan to promote Pirelli’s 2022 calendar, which he had shot.
“Here I am, just arrived in Milano and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it’s off to hospital for me,” he said in a post on Instagram, showing a photo of himself wearing a mask, sitting behind a table.
“Thanks for all your support,” he said.
Bryan Adams wrote in a post dated October 31 that he had Covid-19, but had not suffered any symptoms. He subsequently performed concerts in Las Vegas before heading to Italy.
