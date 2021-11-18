Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes end relationship of two years, leave fans heartbroken: ‘We continue to be best friends’

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’s relationship has come to an end. The singers have broken up after two years as a couple. They announced the separation through similar statements on their respective Instagram stories.

The statement contended that their love for one another as humans is “stronger than ever” They also said they will continue to be best friends and appreciate support of their fans. Cabello and Mendes began dating in July 2019. They had collaborated before on the 2015 hit single “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and 2019’s megahit “Señorita”.

The full statement reads, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever <3 we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

The announcement has come out of the blue for the pair’s fans as there were no rumours that typically precede celebrity break up announcements. They had dressed up in Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) costumes on Halloween celebrations (October 31), less than 20 days ago.

Cabello made her feature film debut in the fairy tale romantic musical movie Cinderella earlier this year. During an interview while promoting the movie, she had called her relationship with Shawn a nurturing one.

“I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I’m lucky that my partner is the same way. There’s a lot of sweetness and tenderness,” Cabello told femalefirst.co.uk.

The songwriter also added that they are quite sensitive, and she feels lucky to be surrounded with tenderness, “it’s really important to me.”

Heartbroken fans reacted to the news with disbelief. “I cannot believe this,” wrote one as another took a more philosophical tone, “Nothing last forever”.