BTS’s V is not in a relationship with business magnet’s daughter, HYBE clarifies they’re ‘just acquaintances’

BTS’s agency HYBE has debunked rumours of him dating the daughter of Paradise Group’s chairman Philip Chun and Paradise Culture Foundation’s chairwoman Choi Yoon-jung. The agency released a statement saying that they were merely acquaintances.

“Chairwoman Choi Yoon-jung’s family and V are just acquaintances,” HYBE’s statement to Sports Chosun read, as reported by Soompi. Rumours began to spread like wildfire when the BTS member attended the KIAF 2021 VVIP preview event. It was said that he attended the event with Choi Yoon-jung’s family.

Though BTS have consistently maintained that they are not in a relationship right now, rumours have refused to die down. Back in 2019, Jungkook was said to be in a relationship with a tattoo artist. HYBE issued a statement, as did the tattoo artist he was linked to. In 2018, Suga was rumoured to be dating Suran, which again was denied by the agency.

However, BTS’s leader RM has once spoken up about his high-school girlfriend. “There was a girl that I dated in high school, 4-5 years ago. A relationship is something that you can’t really define. But, to put it into perspective, it is as if a circle and a triangle trying to become a square and we didn’t match well in that process,” he had said.

RM added, “She had a lot of guy friends. To be honest, having a lot of guy friends isn’t a problem. But, in my circumstances and from my point of view, she did things that were unacceptable as a girlfriend. And, so we continued to argue. And if things continue like this, I figured this would have an effect on my pure feelings for her. So we ended things.”

On the other hand, in another interview V, had once earlier listed the qualities he wanted in a woman. As reported by Koreaboo, V said, “A girl that knows how to save money when I make money, someone to stop me if I spend too much money, a girl that says to buy a house before a car, and someone that is willing to give everything to their parents.”