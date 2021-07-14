BTS’ V and Park Seo-joon to feature in Peakboy’s comeback single Gyopo Hair

Peakboy will make a comeback with the electronic hip-hop single “Gyopo Hair”. Neuron Music also confirmed that Peakboy’s close friends and Wooga Squad members – BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Sik will make cameo appearances in the music video of “Gyopo Hair”.

Earlier, Sports Chosun had reported that BTS‘ V and Park Hyung Sik would make guest appearances in Peakboy’s new music video. It is now confirmed that all the members of Wooga Squad would appear in Peakboy’s upcoming hip-hop single. Written and composed by Peakboy, “Gyopo Hair” is a tribute to the hairstyle that was popular in the 90s. The song will release on July 25 at 2:30 pm IST.

For the uninitiated, the Wooga Squad comprises five members – BTS singer V, actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik, and artiste Peakboy. While V, Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik formed a friendship when they worked in the K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Park Seo-joon introduced the duo to his other friends Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy. Today, the group is called Wooga Squad.

During their special reunion in early July, the Wooga Squad members revealed what they have in the pipeline. Park Seo-joon said that he was currently shooting for Concrete Utopia. There’s also much speculation that he will be in Captain Marvel 2 as well.

V revealed BTS was working on their new album. Park Hyung Sik said he was busy with the drama, Happiness. Choi Woo Shik remarked, “Hyung Sik actually came right after his drama filming. He has to go again right after this, so I’m grateful.”