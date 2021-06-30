BTS’s Suga teases J-Hope about fans obsession with his dance moves in Silver Spoon, army feels ‘exposed’

On Run BTS Episode 144, the boys laughed about Army’s obsession with their dance moves from the song Silver Spoon (Baepsea). For the unversed, in the song BTS had ventured forth to do some hip thrusts, which of course had gotten the fans quite excited. Suga teased J-hope, saying that the Army (what BTS fans call themselves) loved it and that he was very proud of his movements.

When talking about the songs to be performed live, Suga mentioned Silver Spoon, saying, “They [fans] just want to see Hope’s hip thrusts.” Hearing this, Jimin and Jungkook playfully squabbled over this. Jimin added he had some good moves and Jungkook did well too.

Fans couldn’t stop laughing over the episode, sharing quotes from the show, saying that their desires had ‘been exposed’. “Run BTS ep 144. Suga said why ARMYs vote Baepsae is because they want to see jhope’s hip thrusts. Then, Jimin said he’s hips worked hard too ang Jungkook’s hips did a great job also. Yes we want to see it again!” One wrote.

While another added, “In todays run bts when pd nim said the #7 song army wants to see is baepsae and yoongi said army only want to see it because of hobi’s hip thrusts i choked….this man really knows us inside out,” tweeted another.

One wrote, ” In run bts they were asked to guess what songs ARMY wanted to see on stage. One of them was baepsae and Yoongi said “They just want to see Hope’s hip thrusts”. We didn’t ask to be exposed, Yoongi!”

Meanwhile, the show was filled with several other such moments, including a staff member referring to Jin as handsome, Jimin singing Life Goes on in the middle of a telecast, as well as V’s (Kim Taehyung) playful attitude, when he made a drawing of a student in second grade.