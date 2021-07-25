BTS’ Suga determined to win at Grammys 2022, Jungkook remembers ‘when all plans collapsed’

BTS has had an unforgettable year so far. The K-Pop group, comprising Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, V and Jungkook, continued their winning streak as their track Butter dominated Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks, followed by Permission To Dance. Their song Dynamite bagged a Grammy nomination, though they didn’t win.

With a few months left for the Grammy nominations to be announced, rapper Suga expressed his desire to not just be nominated, but to bring back the trophy to South Korea.

Suga told the Korean evening news program News 8, “I’d like for us to be nominated for a Grammy again. I want to receive the award.” Butter passed the baton to Permission To Dance which is now reigning on Billboard Hot 100.

BTS leader and spokesperson RM said, “It feels like a dream. The times are what they are, but when we released ‘Butter,’ we never imagined that it would hold the No. 1 spot for seven straight weeks. After it hit seven weeks, we joked that it would be nice to get a ‘baton touch,’ but it’s an honor that it became true.” Jin also interjected to thank ARMY for the milestone.

When Jungkook was asked about his message in the Butter album. The singer said that there was a time when he wanted to let go. “Because I’m a human being, too,” he had written. When asked about it, Jungkook replied that there was a challenging time in his life but he overcame the difficulties, thanks to the fans. “There were definitely a whole lot of things that were planned. But the plans were all collapsed instantly. It was hard for me to figure out what to do and it is true that there was a time when I felt like letting everything go. But when I saw our fans and the members next to me, I could gain strength again,” he said, as translated by one of his Twitter fan accounts.

BTS has also been appointed as special presidential envoy for South Korea by President Moon Jae In. The K-Pop group will be attending the 75th United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.