BTS’s RM on band’s role in redefining masculinity: ‘We are living in a time where such labels are vanishing’

BTS is on a high as their latest single “Butter” has remained atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks. In an interview with Jaeki Cho for Amazon Music, BTS opened up about their success, the definition of masculinity and ARMY.

RM (Kim Nam-joon) talked about the band’s role in redefining gender constructs. He said, “We didn’t have the intention to redefine masculinity or the manly, but it feels good that we can have this positive effect or influence any categories.” The singer added, “We are living in a time where labels that we call ‘masculinity’ or ‘manly’ are vanishing. We want that image where people call us dope or cool.”

BTS is said to have broken boundaries by choosing gender-neutral brands and wearing skirts.

Asked if they ever expected to have such a strong fan base, RM said, “Everyone asks us why do we have such a diverse fandom? When you are in the eye of a hurricane, you can’t find out. When the hurricane goes away, we’ll find out.”

Further in the interview, Jaeki Cho pointed out that it’s not often that many K-pop bands last this long. On how they managed it, RM said, “When we first started, I was honestly concerned about how we’d last for seven years being such different people, but I think the differences turned into a synergy for us to fill in the gap for each other.”

BTS is currently waiting for the release of their new song “Permission To Dance”.