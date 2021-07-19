BTS’s RM is all heart as Indian fan dedicates Ek Villain’s Humdard to him: ‘Heaven is right here’

BTS leader RM brought much joy to Indian fans when he responded to a post, which featured the lyrics to the song Humdard from the film Ek Villain. An Indian fan had penned a lengthy note addressed to the rapper, dedicating a few lines from the Bollywood song to him.

The lyrics read, “Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, Jannat ab aur kya hogi kahin (loosely translating to your joys are my strength, I gained hope from them. Regardless of the hurdles faced, I find my safety in them, my life is beautiful, now where else would be heaven)”. The track Humdard featured Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

RM responded to the last line, “Heaven is right here,” and added a purple heart emoji. This led to several fans expressing their joy and disbelief that RM actually replied. Indian ARMY was ecstatic and said that they were ‘blessed’, and said that this was ‘unbelievable’.

210718 Namjoon Weverse 💜: lovely letter telling joon his smile gives them strength, how he’s a pillar of support, how he becomes an inspiration

🐨: Heaven is right here..~~~~💜@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xHU4HOtNl9 — alex⁷ (slow) (@iIlejeons) July 18, 2021

In an interview to Hindustan Times, BTS mentioned their interest of performing in India. Asked if they were open to visiting India for a tour, Jimin said, “If we can see each other safely and the opportunity comes, we’d of course like to perform in India.”

Jin added, “We cannot be thankful enough for you listening to our music. We truly hope that the situation gets better soon. Please stay strong and we hope you get some energy from listening to our music!”

BTS is on a high as their song Butter reigned on Billboard’s Hot 100 for seven weeks straight. They released their latest single, Permission To Dance, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran.