BTS’s RM and Jin make pact, Suga is sure Permission To Dance will reign on Billboard Hot 100, watch

After the release of their track Permission To Dance, BTS had some more fun in store for fans. On Sunday, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, unboxed the Butter album. The Bangtan boys had released the CD version of the Butter track on July 9. The CD also features Permission To Dance, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

In a video, shared on YouTube, the members were divided into two groups. Suga, J-Hope, and V were in one group, while Jimin, Jin and RM were in the other. Each group was given a version of the CD album and had to unbox it. During the unboxing, the members showed that the box comes with numerous photos, cards and stickers that fans could use to decorate the box. There was a lyric book, along with the photos of band members.

They laughed and joked how they looked in many of the photos. They remembered the beach photoshoot as well, and how the sun was shining so brightly that they could barely keep their eyes open. We got to know tidbits of fun information — like J-Hope is terrified of cutting his hair short, while RM worries about having long hair.

While looking through the contents, J-Hope said that the photoshoots of Butter Concept were done in March. Suga recalled the cold weather and Jimin mentioned how he was ‘freezing to death’.

RM and Jin also promised that they would host a V-Live together. Suga predicted that Permission To Dance would replace Butter on Billboard Hot 100 and will also have the same spot for five weeks. Butter has been reigning for over six weeks.

BTS’s Permission To Dance crossed 100 million views in over two days,which is the 35th full group music video of BTS to achieve this feat, following their earlier successes such as Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Butter and others.