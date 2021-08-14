BTS’ Jungkook tries to help V skate, J-Hope can’t stand and RM crawls. Watch hilarious video

BTS fans were overjoyed when they were treated to two Bangtan bomb videos recently, where the members tried to skate in an indoor-skating rink. The video showed some behind-the-scenes moments from their Dynamite performance at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last year.

While the video showed members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook skating with ease, a few behind-the-scenes videos showed that it wasn’t as smooth as it seemed at first. There were quite a few falls. In the new video, we can see RM, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook acing their skating game, while J-Hope and V kept losing their balance. Jin tried to help J-Hope and stop him from falling, while Jungkook helped V.

V stumbled several times, while J-Hope could barely stand up. RM decided to finally give his friends company on the floor.

BTS performed five songs as part of their BTS week last year. Apart from Dynamite, they also performed Home, Mikrokosmos, Black Swan, and Idol. We also got a glimpse from their video shoot of Home.

Their fans in India are waiting eagerly for them to perform, and the boys have promised that they will plan something. Speaking about visiting India, BTS leader RM previously told NDTV, “Once this time passes, and when these crazy things all finish, then we want to be there and see the Army in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person.”

BTS scripted history with Dynamite, as it became the K-Pop group’s first track to top the Billboard Hot 100. It also bagged a Grammy nomination. BTS is on a high this year, as their song Butter reigned for eight weeks, with a small interruption from their recently-released single Permission To Dance, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran.