BTS’s Jungkook sings Super Tuna at ‘chaotic’ mini-reunion with RM, J-Hope and Jin; ARMY is in splits

Much to the excitement of ARMY, BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook had a mini-reunion. The group members on Monday shared photos and videos of their celebrations as they had Korean snacks and sang Jin’s song Super Tuna and Baby Shark.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, BTS leader RM posted a video and sang their hit number Fire, but with different lyrics. He added a fire filter to the snacks. In his next clip, he shared a video, after adding another filter, showing their snack Bungeo-ppang (carp bread). RM, here too, decided to give a fun twist to the song too.

The other BTS members could be heard having a blast in the background. Jin shared a video of his half-emptied container. As he recorded the video, Jungkook was heard singing Super Tuna in the background with Jin joining him. J-Hope posted videos too.

ARMY was overjoyed with this reunion, but wished Jimin, Suga and V also attended the meet. “OMG is this BTS reunion party. They’re having some fun!! Waiting for user agustd, thv & j.m,” said a fan. “Let’s wait for Tae, Jimin and Yoongi,” tweeted ARMY. “They’re together! J-hope, RM, Jungkook and Jin on their ig stories being chaotic. I’m feeling an ot7 selca will be coming soon!” posted another fan. “”BTS reuniting and being chaotic on Instagram, singing Super Tuna while eating bungeoppang, this is so BTS pls I love them,” one fan tweeted.

BTS made their Instagram debuts last year, and are currently on an extended break, till March.