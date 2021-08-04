scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Must Read

BTS’s Jimin gives Suga a kick, J-Hope talks to cats: Best moments from Run BTS Episode 145

In The 145th episode of Run BTS, the variety show saw the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - dressed in traditional hanboks as they had to hunt down a headstone.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 2:34:12 pm
BTSBTS's Jimin gives Suga a kick (Photo: YouTube)

After a month-long hiatus, Run BTS returned with an episode that left fans in splits. In the latest two-part episode, the BTS members decided to visit the Joseon Dynasty. The 145th episode of the variety show saw the members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – dressed in traditional hanboks as they had to hunt down a headstone.

The premise of the episode was that the BTS members arrived in the Joseon Dynasty by virtue of a time leap, and a stone travelled with them in two pieces, one is with them and another piece is somewhere in the village. The mission is to find the piece, so that they can return to 2021. Adding to the drama, each member is a suspect.

Also Read |Explained: Studying the global success of K-pop group BTS

There were several hilarious moments, ranging from Jin humming DNA to RM chasing a cat, or Suga getting an unwarranted kick from Jimin.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

V cranked it up a notch when he brought back the famous ‘Taechwita’, which was first seen during the Daechwita performance at the BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo for the episode. He wore a fake moustache and carried a sword, in order to get into the feel of the era. During the course of the episode, he helped Jungkook and Jimin with their clues, and even protected Jungkook from the guards.

Also Read |BTS leader RM sang Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun at age 14 in school: ‘It’s really famous’

 

Jimin giving Suga a kick

In one scene, Jimin asks everyone to play dead as he says ‘Run BTS’. While they oblige, Suga doesn’t, and gets a kick from Jimin.

RM sweetly apologising to cats

RM asks the others to wait for him, and apologises politely to the cats that are in his way.

Jin singing DNA

Jin sings DNA while on his mission and then asks if the Joseon Dynasty were even aware of the song.

J-Hope conversing with a cat

This probably has a separate fan-base.

When J-Hope got terrified and ran

Jungkook and Jimin sharing food

BTS has had a good year, as their single Butter dominated Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and their song Permission To Dance also released.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

bollywood latest photos
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Hina Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 04: Latest News

Advertisement