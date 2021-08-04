BTS’s Jimin gives Suga a kick, J-Hope talks to cats: Best moments from Run BTS Episode 145

After a month-long hiatus, Run BTS returned with an episode that left fans in splits. In the latest two-part episode, the BTS members decided to visit the Joseon Dynasty. The 145th episode of the variety show saw the members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – dressed in traditional hanboks as they had to hunt down a headstone.

The premise of the episode was that the BTS members arrived in the Joseon Dynasty by virtue of a time leap, and a stone travelled with them in two pieces, one is with them and another piece is somewhere in the village. The mission is to find the piece, so that they can return to 2021. Adding to the drama, each member is a suspect.

There were several hilarious moments, ranging from Jin humming DNA to RM chasing a cat, or Suga getting an unwarranted kick from Jimin.

V cranked it up a notch when he brought back the famous ‘Taechwita’, which was first seen during the Daechwita performance at the BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo for the episode. He wore a fake moustache and carried a sword, in order to get into the feel of the era. During the course of the episode, he helped Jungkook and Jimin with their clues, and even protected Jungkook from the guards.

Jimin giving Suga a kick

jimin rly asked them to act dead when he said ‘run bts’ then playfully kicked yoongi for not doing so 😭 pic.twitter.com/eJGWM63mlO — ᴊ ᴍ ᴛ (@jiminticaI) August 3, 2021

In one scene, Jimin asks everyone to play dead as he says ‘Run BTS’. While they oblige, Suga doesn’t, and gets a kick from Jimin.

RM sweetly apologising to cats

🐨: sorry guys! [sweetly apologizing to the confused cats] pic.twitter.com/8QdSw7ihwu — nyanjoob (@namjincollab) August 3, 2021

RM asks the others to wait for him, and apologises politely to the cats that are in his way.

Jin singing DNA

“Did people of the Joseon Dynasty know DNA too?” pic.twitter.com/zzwPSE0NVd — jin files (@jinsfile) August 3, 2021

Jin sings DNA while on his mission and then asks if the Joseon Dynasty were even aware of the song.

J-Hope conversing with a cat

When J-Hope got terrified and ran

Jungkook and Jimin sharing food

jungkook feeding jimin and then just giving it to him 🥺 pic.twitter.com/jR9IwLIg8X — JIKOOK (@burberryjimin) August 3, 2021

BTS has had a good year, as their single Butter dominated Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and their song Permission To Dance also released.