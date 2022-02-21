BTS’s (almost) member Kim Ji-hun says he misses his friends, recalls how Suga once footed his hospital bills

While millions dream of becoming a K-Pop idol, only a handful make it, and others come agonisingly close. One such example is Kim Ji-hun, who spent his teenage years dancing and singing with other aspirants who are now the extremely sensational BTS. He became a subject of discussion, after he spoke to Vice about training with the band.

He revealed that he was chosen by a K-Pop recruiter and was asked to audition. He became a trainee at the age of 18, along with seven others. Kim was proud of his talent of breakdancing, and hoped that this would ensure his position in the band but was ultimately cut by the management, while the seven others went on to become BTS. Currently, he works as an intern at a health service center and is also a YouTube content creator.

Recalling his trainee days, he remembered how J-Hope’s mother brought them food, including half-dried herring or Gwamegi. He also mentioned that once he woke up with a splitting headache and was vomiting, Suga rushed him to the emergency room, filled out the paperwork and even paid the bill, despite having little income as a trainee.

“When we moved into the dorm, we were very far away from our home and families, so we felt closer together,” Kim said. “We even felt like a family more than our actual families when we lived together.”

“Even after getting cut, before they’d debuted as a band, I once snuck back into the dorm with some fried chicken,” he remembered. After being cut from the band, he mentioned that he spiralled into depression, and while he enjoys his life now, his only regret is that he can’t spend time with the members anymore. “It’s just that they stay together. I just regret not being able to hang out with them.” Kim Ji-hun said that his ultimate dream is to throw a reunion party for them.