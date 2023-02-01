BTS Yet To Come in Cinemas first reactions are in: With focus on Jin, ARMY is left sobbing over ‘plot twist’

BTS’ Yet To Come in Cinemas has hit the screens and the first reactions are in. The film brings the last scheduled concert of the band in Busan to the fans, as most of it was missed when it was streamed on Weverse on October 15, last year, owing to innumerable technical glitches. ARMY has shared their emotions on Twitter, saying that the speeches are more poignantly edited, and the camera focusses on the eldest member Jin, who announced his military service enlistment soon after the concert.

Meanwhile speculation made fans worry, as some hinted at a ‘plot twist’, which led to heightened anxiety among fans. “What do you mean plot twist? What’s going to happen? Is there a mid-credits or post-credits scene?” Nevertheless, other fans came to their rescue and reassured them. One fan revealed, “it’s a slow mo focus on seokjin as he’s speaking before for youth ! there’s vids of it but i didn’t wanna link incase i spoiled it for anyone .” Another added, “For the anxious ppl: the speeches are edited into a montage so its even more emotional and ofc theres an extra focus on jin.” One shared a clip from the cinema theatre and wrote, “I’m sobbing I’m not ready for this nooo seokjin speech at yet to come concert in busan.”

BTS’ Yet To Come concert in Busan was the last scheduled concert for the band, before they announced their military service. Charged with much emotion, the concert saw the performance of old favourites like Spring Day, Run, Cypher part 3 and Mic Drop, along with the electric performance of Run BTS, their new song from their 2022 album Proof. Just after the concert, the band announced their military service and Jin departed for the boot camp on December 13. The rest of the schedules for the members are yet to be decided. While Suga is next in line, his military service status is still uncertain owing to his shoulder injury.