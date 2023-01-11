scorecardresearch
BTS’ concert film BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas gets theatrical release date

BTS Yet To Come in Busan captures the members from different angles with ultra-close shots as well as the full-length shots. Moreover, fans would be able to see what they missed during the live streaming of the show on a much bigger screen.

BTS Yet to Come in Busan will release in cinemas
BTS put up an electrifying performance in Busan in October 2022—their last scheduled show as a band for a couple of years—before they announced their military service. They performed on their old hits and delivered on the much-awaited RUN BTS choreography that fans had been ardently waiting for. Now, as fans wait to see the band together again, they have a chance to watch the concert as a full film titled BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas. The movie captures the members from different angles with ultra-close shots as well as full-length shots. Moreover, fans would be able to see what they missed during the live streaming of the show on a much bigger screen.

The film will be screened in various formats such as ScreenX, 4DX, 4DX Screen, as well as 2D. Apart from this, there will also be the ARMY bomb screening, where the audience can wave the trademark BTS lightstick. BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas will be available in theaters around the world starting February 1. In India, there will be many cinemas across the states that will be showing the BTS concert film in 4D, 4DX and 2D.

In India, there will be many cinemas across the states that will be showing BTS Yet To Come in Cinemas in 4D, 4DX and 2D.

Meanwhile, BTS continues to make history in their own way, as their anthology album Proof has stayed on the Billboard Hot 200 charts for the past 30 weeks. RM’s album Indigo has also stayed on the charts. There’s much anticipation regarding the solo debuts of the rest of the members, including V, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook. In 2022, J-Hope went solo first and released his album, Jack in the Box, followed by Jin with the song “Astronaut”, and then RM with Indigo.

