BTS wins big at MTV European Music Awards 2021, Jimin’s message for ARMY leaves fans emotional

The K-Pop sensation BTS, comprising RM, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jin, keep ARMY busy with their constant posts on the interactive platform Weverse. Recently, Jimin took to Weverse and sent a voice recording to his fans, saying that he missed them. He also shared a couple of his posts about a dream that he had recently.

As translated by BTS Weverse translation, Jimin sent a voice recording saying he missed ARMY, and they responded with emotional comments. One fan wrote, “ARMY miss you too!” Others wrote, “Miss you so much!” One fan even penned an emotional note to Jimin as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

Jimin also shared a couple of posts about his dreams. At first he wrote, “Do you have a dream that you remember lately?” In the next post he wrote, “I had a dream two days ago. I have a dream that’s so everyday. I’m chatting with my friends in my room. I didn’t think it was a dream, because it was my daily routine.”

Just the other day, a fan wrote to Jimin asking him to marry them. While Jimin didn’t respond, Jin answered on his behalf and just wrote, “No,” earning the title of being ‘savage’ by fans — a feat usually reserved for Suga.

Meanwhile, BTS continues to be on a high, as they swept up awards at European Music Awards, which took place on November 14. They won all four awards for which they were nominated and snagged the most trophies of any artist this year. BTS won Best Group, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans, as well as the new award for Best K-Pop (for which BLACKPINK’s Lisa, MONSTA X, NCT 127, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and TWICE were also nominated).