BTS are Artist Of The Year for third time at Korean Music Awards, AESPA and IU win big

BTS ARMY has yet another reason to celebrate. The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, won Artist Of The Year at the Korean Music Awards for the third time. In 2018, they had made history by becoming the first idol group ever to win Artist Of The Year. They won again in 2019.

ARMY took to Twitter to celebrate the honour. One fan wrote, “BTS won the “Musician of the Year” Daesang at the 2022 Korean Music Awards! Congratulations kings deserved! BTS have 65daesangs now.” Another tweeted, “I will always be congratulating BTS bc they keep bagging awards, no one does it like BTS.”

BTS will perform in Seoul for their concert, Permission To Dance On Stage from March 10-14, which will be their first offline concert in almost two years. In April, the group is expected to attend the Grammy’s, and later host a concert for four days in Las Vegas. ARMY had earlier expressed worry about the boys, as five of them had contracted Covid and Jimin had undergone surgery for appendicitis. Nevertheless, the band has recovered and is back to rehearsals, going by their recent flood of photos on Instagram.

At The Korean Music Awards, Aespa bagged a total of three awards, including two of major ones (the four main awards that span all music genres). They won Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Best K-Pop Song for their song Next Level. South Korean singer and actor IU won Best Pop Song and Best Pop Album.