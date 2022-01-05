BTS: When V pretended a water bottle was a mic while jamming to Blackpink’s Boombayah at award show

BTS and Blackpink — the two K-Pop sensations — have fierce and protective fans, named ARMY and Blinks. Yet, from the few interactions that the two bands have had on camera, there seems to be mutual respect between them, which has thawed (most) fans’s hearts. The two bands have always greeted each other respectfully at award functions, and have often appreciated each other’s songs. Some Blinks and ARMY members have carefully documented where the two bands have subtly cheered and promoted each other.

In fact, In 2017, fans of the two bands noted how BTS—specifically V, Jungkook and RM danced, vibed and lip-synced to many of Blackpink’s songs, including Playing With Fire, Boombayah.

At the Seoul Music Awards held at that time, V was possibly the most uninhibited, joined by RM later. V even picked up a water bottle and pretended it was a mic. Other BTS members Jimin and Suga just sat back quietly, and watched the two vibe and lip-sync to the songs.

Blackpink- comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rose, debuted in 2016, three years after BTS. The girl band was the first girl band to enter the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with Ice Cream, and number 2 on the Billboard Hot 200. In January 2021, Blackpink was credited by South Korea’s President Moon Jae-In for spreading K-pop content across the globe, and hailed them as a global K-Pop phenomenon.

BTS –RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V — has hit many milestones in their career spanning almost nine years. The boy band, who are currently on an extended break in 2022, had a golden 2021 as their singles Butter and Permission To Dance raged through the Billboard’s Top 100, as well as they had a hit collaboration with Coldplay.