BTS: When V gave reluctant Suga a piggyback ride, made the rapper say he loves him

BTS’s Suga (born Min Yoongi) appears reserved and seemingly distant, but ARMY knows that it is just a facade and the rapper has a soft corner for his fellow bandmates, especially the Maknae (a term for younger brothers in Korean) line. In fact, he appears to indulge the younger ones, V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook far more than the others.

During the 33rd Golden Disc Awards in 2019, the boys made an unusual entrance, as V gave Suga a piggyback ride. The other members played the role of bodyguards, pretending to protect Suga from crowds. Just before they went to stand in line next to other groups, V, who still had Suga on his back, bowed to the audience. When the group was asked about their entrance, V said “This time, we wanted to go out doing something fun, and Suga said he didn’t want to, but we forced him to get on my back,” to which Suga responded, “Yeah I didn’t want to. I told him to put me down but he didn’t.”

ARMY has taken note of Suga’s fondness for V, especially during his birthday, when Suga was trying to do a live and V barged in. After inspecting Suga’s room and commenting on his pillows, V decided to leave, but not without getting Suga to say that he loves him. “Why won’t you say anything back,” V asked. Suga grumbled, “Thank you.” V refused to leave till Suga said that he loves him, till finally a defeated Suga muttered, “Sarangheyo (Love you in Korean).”

Suga’s birthday is in March, and ARMY has already started planning for the rapper’s birthday. Meanwhile, the band is ready to get back to work in March, and will host their first online concert in Seoul after two years. In April, they will perform in Las Vegas as well.

Recently, Suga and Jungkook produced the song Stay Alive, which is the soundtrack of BTS’s original webtoon and novel 7 Fates, which broke records and soared to the top of iTune charts in 51 regions of the world, within hours of its release.