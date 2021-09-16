BTS: When V cried after a heated argument with Jin before a stage show, RM comforted him with a hug

The popular K-Pop sensation BTS’s brotherhood might appear indestructible, but to be sure, they’ve had more than their fair share of rifts that have been caught on camera. While Jimin’s fight with V over dumplings lasting two days is a favourite among fans, V’s heated argument with Jin during the Wings Tour in 2017 caught ARMY off guard. In fact the two were so emotional before their concert, that the other members went to comfort the duo. The footage of the fight was caught on their documentary, Burn The Stage.

The argument began ten minutes before showtime when BTS leader RM brought up a timing flaw in choreography. BTS’s complex choreography involves all seven members moving in sync, and the size of a stage could add more challenges. RM mentioned that the gap between him and Jungkook was too large. In order to fill the gap, V said that he would have to move from his current stage position to position two. For this to happen, V told Jin that he would need to increase his pace to get to position ‘one’.

Jin mentioned that he had trouble judging the distance between the markers, V said that he had to be at the position, regardless. V mentioned that Jin should run faster to get to the mark, as he can only start running once Jin reaches the point. Jin argued that he was running as fast as he could. The argument grew heated as V continued complaining while Jin maintained that he was doing his best.

V maintained that he was just ‘offering suggestions’, which rankled Jin even more. The argument reached its peak when V said, “You used to be fast, now suddenly you can’t.” At this point, the other members stepped in and tried to defuse the tension. Jin apologised to V, who was on the verge of tears.

Just before the concert, RM went to check on V, who was beginning to cry. Later, Jimin comforted Jin. RM gave them all a pep talk before going on stage, and the matter was resolved. V apologised for ‘talking in a disrespectful manner’ to Jin and behaving ‘selfishly’.

BTS is on a high right now, as they are collaborating with Coldplay for ‘My Universe’, and will also hold a Permission To Dance concert online, on October 24.