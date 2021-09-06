BTS: When V and Jin almost fought over raising Jungkook, ‘You can’t live without me’

BTS’s youngest member Jungkook, who recently celebrated his 24th birthday, is known to be the most shy in the group. In fact, the rest of the Bangtan Boys have mentioned that they effectively ‘raised him’ and are proud of his evolution from a high-school teenager to becoming a record-breaking K-Pop idol.

On Jimmy Fallon’s show last year, the other BTS members, Jin, Suga and V, almost got into a squabble on who ‘raised’ Jungkook. On the show, the boys looked back on their school days. While RM admitted to being the ‘nerd’, Suga confessed he was the worst student in the class. When Jungkook’s turn came, it was revealed that the whole team was present at his high school graduation.



As Jungkook started speaking about how all of them were there for him, he was interrupted by the rest of the members. Suga emphatically said, “I raised him up!” However, Jin wasn’t keen on letting him take the credit and said that he raised him. V interjected, “You can’t live without me”, while Jimin started laughing. Jungkook tried to continue but V said, “I bought him his food.” Jin cut in, “I was in charge of his meals.” RM continued to watch this conversation, wondering whether it will blow out of proportion. However, luckily for them Jimmy Fallon asked a different question and a crisis was averted.

During the BTS documentary, ‘Break The Silence’, Jungkook talked about his relationship with the other members. “After living with them for a long time, there are things you can tell without the need for words. There is a kind of invisible connection. I feel that kind of connection with others. I moved to Seoul at a very young age. I didn’t have any best friends. The members are the ones who are always by my side and the ones I’ve been with, for the longest. They made me feel emotions that are the hardest to describe.”