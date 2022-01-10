BTS: When Jungkook got injured while saving emcee’s life, but continued performing Fire

BTS’s youngest member Jungkook is nothing less than a hero for television personality Kim Sung Joo. The ‘Golden Maknae’ as he is often termed by ARMY, had rescued him from a dangerous situation at the 2016 DMC Festival.

The incident took place while Kim Sung Joo was hosting the event, just before BTS performed Fire. At the beginning of the performance, BTS’s members were individually launched on to the stage via a lift. Unaware that the lifts had been lowered, creating gaping holes in the stage, Kim Sung Joo fell directly into Jungkook’s lift. While this could have led to some serious repercussions, Jungkook caught him just in time.

“Jungkook actually saved my life, I almost died,” Kim Sung Joo said during an episode of Visiting Teacher. Kim Sung Joo hasn’t forgotten this and says thank you to him every time he meets BTS.

However, Jungkook didn’t walk away quite unscathed. Fans noted that he was struggling to lift his arm during the performance of Fire, which indicates that he might have injured his arm or shoulder while saving Kim Sung Joo. Yet, he continued performing Fire with equal gusto and energy, leaving ARMY rather emotional.

After a rather golden 2021, BTS is currently on an extended break till March. They are keeping their fans busy with constant flurry of activity on Instagram and Weverse.