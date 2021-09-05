BTS: When Jimin’s teacher didn’t support his ambition of becoming a K-Pop idol, told him ‘it’s easier to dream’

BTS’ gruelling and arduous journey from aspiring musicians staying in dormitories to becoming a worldwide sensation is something of a legend for ARMY. Quite often, the Bangtan boys have spoken about the discouragement they faced, along with ridicule, coupled with trolling and accusations. In fact, band member Jimin’s teacher once revealed that he once opposed his dream of becoming a K-Pop idol.

Jimin was a student of Busan High School of Art when he auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment, now known as HYBE. In 2019, Jimin’s homeroom teacher, called Mr Lee, in a report by Koreaboo, spoke to Korea Now and said that he didn’t agree with his ambitions, because he felt it was not easy to succeed.

“To be honest, I opposed at first because that job, being an idol, it’s easy to dream about, but definitely not easy to succeed,” he said. “So when he told me he is taking an audition for Producer Bang Si Hyuk, I told Jimin this is his last chance. After this audition, I told him you have to choose your path on becoming an idol or a modern dancer. But on that day, he passed the audition,” he added. However, when Jimin got selected, his teacher realised that the singer had the ability to become a K-Pop idol.

Apart from his audition, Lee also revealed that Jimin performed at his wedding. “When he was in the tenth grade, he and his classmates did a surprise celebration at my wedding. I still remember Jimin singing and dancing at the same time with a mic in his hand, but he didn’t even get tired. People told me they felt like they weren’t at a wedding, but at a musical show,” he recalled.

It has been eight years of BTS, which comprises seven members, RM, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jimin. The boys have made Billboard history with their songs “Permission To Dance” and “Butter,” which released this year,