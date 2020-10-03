BTS week on The Tonight Show ends on a ‘Dynamite’ note

BTS floored the viewers with all their performances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. (Photo: BTS Bighit/Twitter)

BTS’ takeover of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has come to an end, and the K-pop boy band brought the curtains down with a performance of their latest chartbuster, “Dynamite”. RM, Suga, Jin, V, j-hope, Jimin and JungKook put up elaborate performances all through the week.

The week-long special takeover of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon saw BTS perform many of their hit tracks including “Idol”, “Black Swan” and “Home”. The group also had a dance-off with the show’s host, Jimmy Fallon, where both sides danced hilariously.

BTS also spoke to Fallon where they spoke about their upcoming album, BE – Deluxe Edition. “We poured in the emotions that we feel now such as joy and sorrow, into this album. There are a lot of good songs, as good as ‘Dynamite’. So, we hope we can make it to the Hot 100 chart,” Jimin said.

Fallon also asked the group about its long-cherished dream to win a Grammy. BTS has so far presented and performed at the coveted awards.

“Grammy is the most honourable music award that evaluates the prominence and the musical odyssey of an artiste. So, we all grew up watching Grammy Awards. and we especially remember the 2009 concert with the suits, Jay Z, TI and M.I.A We watched all of it,” RM said.

He added that winning a Grammy right now will have a bigger significance for them as it would be a source of happiness and hope for their fans amid pandemic. “Doing a solo BTS performance with our own song winning the Grammys is kind of awesome and a dream that has grown inside us. Winning a Grammy in such difficult times could give greater hope and dreams to a lot of people, especially our Army.”

BTS also walked down the memory lane and shared with Fallon how they were in high school.

RM revealed he was a nerd, who liked studying all the time and listened to rap music like Eminem and Nas.

V shared that he was always late for the school, but Jimin was a diligent student.

Fallon challenged the BTS for a Zoom Olympics, which had hilarious games played between the host and each member of the group.

