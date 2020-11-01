BTS: We want to see our fans in India

BTS members said they plan to come to India and perform for their fans in the country. (Photo: BTS/Instagram)

The K-Pop boy band BTS has some of the most zealous fan bases out there, and their fans can be found in all corners of the globe, including India.

Their latest song “Dynamite”, released in August, has topped charts all across the world and become the most-watched YouTube video in the first 24 hours of its publishing time.

Recently BTS members spoke to NDTV in an interview and expressed gratitude to their fans. They said, “First of all, thank you for the love and support, even though we haven’t been there. It’s crazy these days. I think we can’t say just one thing. If the time passes by, and when these crazy things all finish, then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person.”

The band also held forth on the importance of music in the current times, when the world is going through the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think more than ever, during this global pandemic, music transcends barriers, nationalities and age. It’s encouraging for us to hear how our music gave some energy through a difficult period. And I think that the way to overcome this is for all of us to pull ourselves together,” they said.

BTS members also said they plan to come to India and perform for their fans in the country. They promised, “We want to see our fans in India and show them our performances. We hope that day will come soon when this pandemic comes to an end.”

