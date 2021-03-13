BTS’ viral new rendition of ‘Dynamite’ has Jungkook rocking the drums

South Korean K-Pop act BTS’ performance of their megahit single “Dynamite” in the Music on a Mission concert is being adored by their fans on social media.

The song has been a sensation for BTS, and it is clear that its popularity has not diminished at all. The music video has the band members performing the song in an empty auditorium.

The paid virtual concert was organised by MusiCares. MusiCares is a non-profit organisation that focuses on issues plaguing the music community. According to National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which is behind both Grammys and MusiCares, “All of the ticket sales go towards MusiCares’ work supporting those in the music community hardest hit by the pandemic.”

HAIM, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, and John Legend also performed at the concert. The concert also featured old but never before seen footage featuring artistes like Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen and Usher.

Additionally, Bonnie Raitt, Carole King, Gloria Estefan, Jesse & Joy, Lionel Richie, Macklemore, Mick Fleetwood, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Shakira appeared during the event.

“Dynamite”, BTS’ first English-only single, premiered in August on YouTube last year. Its music video went on to become the most watched video on the site in the first 24 hours by clocking 86.4 million views, beating Blackpink’s “How You Like That” which had garnered 86.3 million views in a day.

“Dynamite” has been nominated at the Grammys in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category making BTS the first K-pop band to get nominated at the covered music awards.