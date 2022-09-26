BTS’ V responds to questions about his album, reassures ARMY that Jungkook isn’t ignoring them

BTS V (born Kim Taehyung) engaged with fans on Weverse, with responses that ranged from comforting and straightforward to blunt and sassy. The vocalist even appeared on VLive for a minute to test it and then vanished, leaving ARMY rather confused. Nevertheless, he reappeared to address several questions from fans, especially the raging mystery about his ‘7’ tattoo, but being V, he only had a rather cheeky answer to give.

One fan asked, “What Korean drama did you watch recently?” V responded, “Maybe Our Beloved Summer was the last one…” Our Beloved Summer featured his close friend Choi Woo-shik. He added that he only watched two episodes of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. He recommended Narcos to another fan. Another asked about his solo debut, “Are you working on your album already?” He responded, “I changed all of them and now [I have to] prepare it again. So my day and night has switched.”

Others worried that Jungkook hasn’t been on Weverse or Instagram lately, and one complained that he was ignoring them. V responded, “Jungkook loves you.”

Meanwhile, V has been a subject of discussion owing to his rumoured relationship with Blackpink’s Jennie. While alleged photos of the two have been creating havoc among ARMY and Blinks, many ARMYs have pointed out that the photos are obviously photoshopped and demanded that HYBE steps in to address the issue. However, V and HYBE have maintained a stoic silence on the subject.

V also did a photoshoot for Vogue Korea, which became quite a sensation among his fans. In the interview, he had opened up about him being a ‘social butterfly’ and said, “I’m the type to cherish my relationships with others. I originally like people and I think all artists, directors, writers, and reporters are precious. In the past, I did get hurt and start to shy away from people only viewing me as V or as a connection, but I still like people. The people around me now are the precious people who have made me who I am today.”

While BTS has been on a self-professed break from making music together since June, the individual members have been busy with their solo careers. Much to the joy of fans, the band will perform at Busan in October.