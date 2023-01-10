BTS: V creates hilarious chaos among confused ARMY with cryptic post, Suga takes off to LA for overseas schedule

There’s no dearth of BTS content for ARMY—even as they anxiously wait for the next announcement regarding military service for the members. Recently, Suga was spotted at the airport, heading for an overseas schedule in LA. The rapper was spotted in his trademark bucket hat, coat and a mask covering his face. Nevertheless, he made courteous bows as he was greeted by cheers and hoots from fans. He also waved politely at them, amid the loud professions of love.

Fans are wondering what he is up to, and one wrote, “Yoongi is looking fab and I do wonder what exactly he is up to, but he will tell us in due time, or not but any right…have a safe flight, Yoongi!” Another added, “He really is the coolest man ever.”

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT YOONGI pic.twitter.com/hhwJl4SqyY — melly (@melly65441183) January 10, 2023

There has been no update as such regarding Suga’s military service as yet, even though the rapper’s 30th birthday is approaching in March. There has been speculation that he would not enlist as an active duty soldier, owing to a shoulder injury that he suffered years ago.

On the other hand, V, who has been away from social media for a while, confused his fans with a random post on Weverse. The vocalist and typed out laughing syllables, leaving ARMY rather perplexed and amused at the same time. Others assumed that it was his own way of supporting Jimin, who would release a collaboration titled Vibe this Friday with Taeyang. One wrote, “The way Taehyung almost came home before Jimin posted something about his new projects, what a supportive soulmate.” Another noted that V just wanted to stir up some chaos on Weverse as he felt that things had ‘been a little too quiet’ on the site. One noted, “Taehung is that sibling who comes to stand at the door of your room and then leaves without a single word. He wakes up every day, and not just chooses, but embraces chaos.” “Thanks for giving us a sleepless night,” another added.

Fans are awaiting updates regarding members solos, especially Suga, V, Jungkook and Jimin. Last year, J-Hope released his album Jack in The Box, followed by Jin’s Astronaut and RM’s Indigo.