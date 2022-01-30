BTS’ V turns clapper boy for Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi in Our Beloved Summer finale, ‘Why no cameo?’ asks ARMY

BTS ARMY prayed fervently that singer V, who sang the OST for the drama Our Beloved Summer, would make a cameo on the show. While he didn’t feature in the romantic dramedy, he did share a behind-the-scenes video of himself, where he turned clap boy for his close friend Choi Woo-shik’s kissing scene with Kim Da-mi.

The video, shared by BTS member V (whose real name is Kim Taehyung), showed the actors filming a scene for the last episode of Our Beloved Summer. Sharing the video, V added Christmas Tree, his song for the show, as the background music. V had visited the sets on his birthday in December. Earlier this week, the finale of Our Beloved Summer aired on Netflix. In one of the last scenes, Choi Woo-shik’s character Choi Ung and Kim Da-mi’s character Kook Yeon-soo unite after he gives her a surprise by returning to their hometown, after going abroad for his work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐇𝐢! 𝐈’𝐦 𝐓𝐚𝐞𝐥𝐮𝐯𝐢𝐧⁷! (@taeluvin)

ARMY was overjoyed and flooded social media with comments. A fan who shared the video wrote, “Director Kim Taehyung on Our Beloved Summer last day shooting set, he’s so cute. #V_ChristmasTree #BTSV.” Another fan tweeted, “Choi Woo-shik telling Kim Da-mi that he chose Taehyung over her.” An ARMY also shared the video of V on the sets and tweeted, “Y’all, this was Taehyung and we didn’t notice.” Others were emotional that he was such a supportive friend, while some hoped still he would make a cameo.

Woo-shik, V, along with actor Park Seo-joon and Peakboy form the ‘Wooga Squad’, and are very close friends. As quoted by Soompi, Woo-shik had said, “First of all, I really like the song. When my friend said he would sing the song, I was really thankful, and I am really happy to have worked with that friend on a project that would last my whole life.”