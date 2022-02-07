BTS: V clears the air about his trumpet video after J-Hope gets confused, but ARMY continues to debate

BTS’ V (whose real name is Kim Taehyung) has always expressed his fondness for playing the saxophone, saying he would have become a saxophonist, had he not made it to BTS. Recently, the vocalist shared a video of him seemingly playing the trumpet, saying he would soon want to switch over to a saxophone.

Sharing the video, V captioned it, according to the BTS weverse translation, “Chet Vaker acting like performing (I should change it to a saxophone).” V, who plays Frank Sinatra’s Autumn Leaves in the video, had combined the name of famous American jazz trumpeter Chet Baker and his name V and created Chet Vaker. J-Hope was rather baffled and asked if he was actually playing the trumpet. He wrote, “For sure it is acting right? You surprised me so much.” J-Hope also added several clapping emoticons. V answered, “It’s real.”

Fans couldn’t decide whether he was actually playing the trumpet or not, despite his confirmation. One wrote, “OMG I really thought it was you. That piece of music is the most haunting beautiful song ever especially played on the trumpet. I would love to hear you really play that tune.” Another added that it was indeed real and wrote, “Hobi was clearly suprised 😂 I think Tae practiced that piece well and he really played this real time.” One added, “Taehyung is actually playing the trumpet as confirmed by him but acting like Chet Baker that is acting on his part. The performance however is not an act.”

BTS V/TAEHYUNG INSTAGRAM STORY 220206 TH: currently acting Chet Vaker¹ performance

(I should change it to a saxophone²~) [T/N: 1. the name of the artist is Chet Baker but taehyung change the B to V

2. he’s using a trumpet right now] pic.twitter.com/6AXWCytlBj — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) February 6, 2022

A while ago, V had shared a post on Weverse, showing a photo of the trumpet. “You are a part of my house. I’ll play you when I’m bored.”

Meanwhile, BTS continues to be on their extended break, and are expected to return by March to work.