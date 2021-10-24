BTS’ V to remain seated during Permission To Dance concert after pain in calf muscles, Big Hit shares statement

Just minutes prior to BTS’ soundcheck for their online concert Permission To Dance, their agency Big Hit released a statement that member V would not take part in the choreography for the concert. The vocalist has been asked to refrain from vigorous moments, owing to pain in the calf muscles. He would remain seated during the performances.

Big Hit’s statement read, ” Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide the following information regarding the performance of BTS member V as part of today’s “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE.”

The agency added that V had felt much pain the previous evening and had to visit a hospital for treatment. “V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23, and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being.”

Big Hit continued, “While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimize V’s movements during today’s BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE. As a result, V will take part in the performance while seated and without choreography. We ask for your understanding.”

They concluded the statement with, “We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists, and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health. Thank you.”

The band is all set to hold an online concert on October 24, which will be the septet’s performance on a scale that’s equivalent to a proper concert. This will be their first online concert in a year. Fans can watch the show on venewlive.com. BTS plans to end the year on a good note after sailing through Billboard Hot 100 with Butter, and Permission To Dance and their latest collaboration with Coldplay, My Universe.