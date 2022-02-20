BTS’ V thanks ARMY for taking care of him during Covid, says he sleeps for 15 hours: ‘Time flies fast’

BTS vocalist V (born Kim Taehyung) left ARMY anxious after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. However, the singer seems to be on the road to recovery, and has been responding to fan’s worried messages and reassuring them. He also revealed in one of his posts that he has been sleeping for fifteen hours straight. V is the fifth member of the band to have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

V advised fans about what one must do in quarantine. One fan asked. ” I’m in quarantine..What should I do in order to spend time?..I have nothing to do at home.” V responded, “For me um..Watching movies, turn on the music, enjoy of thinking, sleeping, play some games and have a nap, like that. And time flies very fast?” Another asked, “Taehyung, are you sleeping well?” He wrote back, “Around 15 hours?” One fan asked, “Are you feeling okay?” V answered, “I am good, thank you for taking care of me!”

A few days ago, Big Hit released a statement on V’s diagnosis. It read, “V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight.”

The statement continued, “V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.”