BTS’ V takes cheeky dig at fan who asks him whether ARMY is more fun than the band; says a video made him cry

BTS’ V (born Kim Taehyung) playfully teased a fan on Weverse, leaving ARMY in splits with his reply. The vocalist took to the website and responded to several fans about his recent almost-shirtless photos that caused a stir on Twitter. One fan asked him, “Who is more fun, ARMY or Bangtan?” Staying loyal to his band, V answered, “ARMY is not fun.” He added a smiley emoticon after that, and fans couldn’t help but laugh. “Only V can be that cute and savage,” one fan tweeted.

One fan shared a photo of the septet, “calling them heaven and love”, to which V responded that he was watching ARMY videos, that ‘made him wipe his tears’. He shared the video of a fan’s reaction to their song For Youth and asked them to send more videos to him.

Meanwhile, V went out golfing with his close friend Choi Woo-shik from the ‘Wooga Squad’, ahead of their In The Soop spin-off. He took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos on his Instagram story. The ‘Wooga Squad’, as they’re called (though admittedly they don’t know why it’s named so either), includes South Korean star Park Seo-joon, V, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy. In The Soop spin-off is expected to air in July.

BTS just released their album Proof, which consists of mostly their old tracks and a few new ones. After the album scored top spot on Billboard Top 200, the songs Run BTS and Yet To Come are now on Billboard’s Top 100 at the 13th and 73rd spot. Proof achieved the highest US sales of any album by a group in 2022. Over 259,000 of the traditional album sales achieved by Proof were in CD sales, which became the highest sales week for an album on CD in the U.S. since Adele’s ’30, which sold 378,000 CDs in its first week last year.

Recently, the band said that they would be focussing on their solo careers as well, without compromising on group activities. The septet completed nine years on June 13.