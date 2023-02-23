BTS’ V says he’s ‘the worst cook’ in the band, wonders why he was asked to feature in a cooking show: ‘It’s tough…’

If BTS’ leader RM (born Kim Nam-joon) was the master of destruction in the kitchen, V (born Kim Taehyung) was a close second. The vocalist expressed his surprise at being a part of the cooking variety show, Jinny’s Kitchen, which will be broadcast on YouTube. At the recent press conference for the show, V talked about being co-stars once again with two of his fellow Wooga Squad members, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik. The teasers from Jin’s kitchen have been doing the rounds, where V is seen working diligently.

V was under the impression that he would only be acting as a server, responsible for waiting at tables, and then realised he had to cook as well. When the anchor asked how was his experience and what side of him can be expected on the program, V revealed, “In BTS I’m the worst cook so I wondered why did they ask me to cook on the show. So I began learning…” He then ended the statement with saying, “I wanted to have the joy of cooking and realise that it was fun but, that never happened. Cooking is very tough for me.” V had earlier starred in the variety show with his Wooga squad friends, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy.

At the end of the press conference, the anchor tried prodding V about his upcoming plans, but the vocalist remained tight-lipped, saying it was ‘too early to talk about it now’. Most of the BTS members have now released their solo debuts, including J-Hope, Jin, RM and now Jimin’s next in line with his upcoming album Face, which will release in March. On the other hand, Suga will be off for a worldwide tour at the end of April, and there’s much hope that he would release his album as well. V had earlier given tantalising hints about his upcoming solo, but did not reveal much, just saying that ‘he had to change it again’.