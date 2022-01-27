BTS’ V sang Our Beloved Summer’s Christmas Tree out of loyalty for close friend Choi Woo-shik: ‘Really blessed…’

The Korean drama Our Beloved Summer, starring Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi came to an end on January 25, achieving high ratings in South Korea. The cast’s acting, the emotional storyline as well as the OST sung by BTS’s singer V, received staggering praise.

V (whose real name is Kim Taehyung) sang the OST Christmas Tree out of loyalty for his close friend Woo-shik. V, along with Woo-shik, is part of the ‘Wooga Squad’ with actor Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy.

As quoted by Soompi, W00-shik said, “First of all, I really like the song. When my friend said he would sing the song, I was really thankful, and I am really happy to have worked with that friend on a project that would last my whole life.”

He was also grateful for the friends from the Wooga Squad for ‘cheering him on’ with messages of support. “My friends are the reliable type who support me even if I am not doing a good job. I am really blessed to have good people around me. I received so many supportive messages because I have a lot of kind people around me.” Choi Woo Shik also added that he had joked to Gong Yoo that he wanted to be known as the king of romantic comedy after this, and the actor had posted a photo of him watching the show with the comments, “romantic comedy baby” and “romantic comedy prince.”

Our Beloved Summer revolves around two ex-lovers who meet again after a painful break-up. Switching between the past and present, it delves into their complicated relationship and how they struggle to overcome obstacles.