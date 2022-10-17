scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

BTS’ V shares new video from Run BTS dance rehearsals, ARMY decodes secret to their impeccable sync: ‘Unwavering fear of J-Hope…’

BTS' V shared a video from the dance rehearsals of their song, Run BTS.

BTSBTS V shared a new video from rehearsals (Photo: Big Hit)

It’s been two days, but ARMY hasn’t been able to forget BTS’s concert, least of all their electrifying Run BTS performance. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the choreography for the energetic and power-packed track, as it’s a reminder of their earlier days. The septet didn’t disappoint at all and went far beyond expectations in Busan. With impeccable synchronised choreography, fiery raps, the performance to Run BTS was definitely the highlight for the concert.

V (born Kim Taehyung) shared the video of the boys working hard and practising the dance and captioned his post, “Burned up after a long time. Good job.”

ARMY is in awe of the dedication to their craft. While many continue to talk about the dance steps and are drawing comparisons to earlier dances like Mic Drop and Bapsae, others also joked about how J-Hope—the band’s choreographer and rapper—would have ensured that they had practised the steps till perfection. J-Hope, as cheery and jovial as he normally is, is known to be a tough task-master during practise sessions and all the members have joked about being rather terrified of making a blunder in their performances. One fan wrote, “The secret to bts’ synchronization is their dedication, countless hours of dance practice, and of course, their unwavering fear of jung hoseok.”

The Busan concert is the last scheduled concert for BTS at present.

