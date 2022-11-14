BTS V reveals his diet left him exhausted and without energy, worried Jin rushes to cheer him up: ‘Please make a heart…’

The time for the first bittersweet farewell is already here, as Jin gets ready to join his compulsory military service. The vocalist would be at the military frontline before his birthday on December 4, which left ARMY in quite a flux. While there was an air of sadness on Twitter BTS trends, V (Kim Taehyung) did a brief VLive that pacified some souls. Nevertheless, many were rather worried after V mentioned that he was on a diet, which had left him rather weak.

He said, “I’m on a diet, so I have no energy. I didn’t know dieting was this hard, always tired, always sleepy, always low energy. When I don’t eat, I become like this, no energy from having food.” Yet there was some joy for fans, as he cheered them up with a little smatter of English and French, mentioned that he had just spoken to Jungkook. In the middle of his VLive, Jin spammed his live, and wrote, “Brother, I love you. Please cheer up. Please make a heart.”

There’s much speculation that V would return to acting soon, as well as release his album before Jimin, Suga and Jungkook. He had earlier starred in the historical drama Hwarang: The Warrior Poet, which starred a few members of his Wooga Squad, Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. The squad, together with Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy were last seen in the reality show, In The Soop: Friendcation, where the group went on vacation.

On the other hand, Jin bid his farewell to ARMY in person in Argentina, after he performed his latest single Astronaut with Coldplay. The singer is the first to enlist for military service, while the schedules of the others are still relatively undecided. He had earlier wanted to leave after the release of their album 2020, but decided to stay on as their singles Butter and Permission to Dance became raging successes.

RM’s solo album Indigo would be out on December 2, and is expected to feature a collaboration with Pharrell Williams.