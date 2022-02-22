BTS’ V recovers from Covid, thanks ARMY for concern: ‘You’re sweet…’

Much to BTS ARMY’s relief, V (born Kim Taehyung) has fully recovered from COVID-19 and has been released from quarantine. The band’s agency announced this on Tuesday.

The statement read, “We would like to inform you that BTS member V has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today, February 22. V has been receiving treatment from home from Tuesday the15th, and he is now able to return to his daily activities.”

It further read, “V did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine. He had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home, but has made a full recovery. We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome Covid-19.”

V had shared an earlier update saying, “Thanks for the concern, I’m fully recovered because of you guys. You’re sweet to worry, have a good day.”

BTS might have been on an extended break, but they still kept ARMY up-to-date with their daily routines and dutifully responded to questions posed by fans, as well as kept them engaged with social media banter.

BTS is expected to reunite for their next concert, which will be held in Seoul. It will began on March 10, when the boys will perform in South Korea at a live concert after 2.5 years.