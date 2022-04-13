BTS’ V is upset about Park Hyung-sik’s show Soundtrack#1 coming to an end: ‘Why only four episodes?’

BTS’ V is upset about close friend Park Hyung-sik’s Disney show Soundtrack#1 coming to an end. The 4-episode show also stars Han So-hee.

Hyung-sik shared a photo of himself and So-hee in the snow, and wrote, “Soundtrack final episode tomorrow, join us!” V commented, “Why only 4 episodes?” He also added a crying emoji to the comment.

V, Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik along with Peakboy, are all close friends and comprise the ‘Wooga Squad‘, a name that they fondly call themselves.

Soundtrack#1 is the story of two best friends, who fall in love after staying in the same house for two weeks.

Meanwhile, BTS is in Las Vegas for their Permission To Dance On Stage concerts. After performing on April 8 and 9, the septet will perform on April 15 and 16. Recently, BTS met DJ Steve Aoki, who shared a video of their interaction on Twitter. The band had collaborated with Aoki for their popular track “Mic Drop”.

In the video, Aoki said, “Congratulations for everything guys. So good to see the whole progression and evolution.” RM said, “A lot of things changed. Like when we think of Waste It On Me like 2017, right? 2017, a lot of things changed.” Aoki replied, “Yeah.” RM added, “That was our first collaboration.” Aoki also revealed that he plays the song “Mic Drop” in all his shows.

BTS was nominated for the Grammy’s this year for their single “Butter”.