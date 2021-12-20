BTS V vows to sue trolls attacking him for shirtless photo, says this affected his family

BTS ARMY was furious when a user on YouTube made derogatory statements about the singer, V. One fan took to Weverse and shared a screenshot from YouTube, saying that the person needs to be brought to light for making such slanderous statements. V reacted to the posts, saying that the person had harmed his family and friends as well.

After the initial post accused the singer of being intoxicated and ‘making trouble’ by uploading a shirtless photo of himself, one fan shared the screenshot and wrote, “I hope this dumb*** can be accused…” V reacted saying, “They will have to pay the price. They even messed up my family and friends. Goodbye.”

ARMY was worried about V, and several sent him comforting messages. One fan wrote to him, “Taehyung, they are jealous of Bangtan’s popularity. Don’t pay attention to them, okay? Sleep well and eat well today okay?” V responded, “Of course. My mental condition is as good as Suga’s.” Suga is meant to be the most ‘savage’ one from the septet, as he is known to put all trolls in their place.

Others requested him to not pay attention to the post. V wrote back, “I just saw the tip of the iceberg. I hate people like that. All the fans and ARMY might or might not have monitored it, but I will sue on behalf of those who were hurt…”

V will turn 26 on December 30, and fans are already busy preparing for his birthday. The singer has already made a request to the band’s leader RM on what he wants—a painting.

BTS members recently joined Instagram and have been posting regularly. The boys are on an ‘extended break’, after their Permission To Dance concert in LA.