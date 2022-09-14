BTS’ V’s sultry photoshoot sends ARMY into meltdown, J-Hope reacts: ‘He knows his power’

As ARMY would agree, BTS’ ‘Chapter 2’ has been mostly about serving some unreal and dashing looks in photoshoots. After Jin’s shirtless photo that sent fans into a spiral a couple of months ago, V (born Kim Taehyung) had also posed partly shirtless in a park as part of a Vogue photoshoot. V isn’t done yet, and recently shared more sultry photos of himself.

J-Hope, who is always the first to respond to every member’s posts, commented with several fire emoticons and peace signs. While fans commented on how beautiful he looked, one fan wrote that it was ‘illegal to be this fine’. Another added, “He knows his power.”

V has been keeping busy and attended the Celine’s Fashion Show earlier this year with South Korean star Park Bo-gum. Apart from that, he starred in the reality show, In The Soop: Friendcation, with his close friends, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy. He also collaborated along with the other vocalists, Jin, Jungkook and V for the single Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco.

Ever since the band said that they would be taking a step back from group activities in June, the members have still managed to engage ARMY every week, with new albums, songs, photoshoots and VLives. In September, both Jungkook and RM celebrated their birthdays, with much fanfare. While Jin gatecrashed Jungkook’s Live with a bunny cake, RM’s conversation with his fans were a little more serious as he discussed the band’s future and hinted at the difficulties that they were facing at the moment. Nevertheless, he assured ARMY that the seven of them are closer than they’ve ever been–an assurance that a lot of fans needed. The band is expected to perform for a free concert in Busan, but there have been several reports that the city is refusing to foot the bill and HYBE would have to undertake the expenditure.