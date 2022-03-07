scorecardresearch
Monday, March 07, 2022
BTS’ V and Jungkook say they never fight after Jin spreads ‘rumours’, ARMY is overwhelmed by Taekook brotherhood

BTS's Jin tried to start a rumour about fellow members V and Jungkook having fought before their latest live session.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 7, 2022 1:31:02 pm
BTSBTS V and Jungkook in the latest V Live (Photo: Bangtan/ Twitter)

The K-Pop septet BTS share a close bond with each other, and the friendship that ARMY celebrates the most is the one between V (born Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook. Called ‘Taekook’, the two younger ones from the band are often seen looking out for each other — sometimes even on stage, which has always been carefully documented by ARMY. The eldest from the band, Jin decided to stir things up on the latest V-Live session and say that the two have had a fight.

Also Read |When BTS’ Suga gifted ARMY handwritten letters, Korean transportation cards on his birthday. Watch

As J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jin were discussing the band’s upcoming activities, Jin decided to mention that Jungkook and V had a fight, before the V-Live. As translated by BTS fan @TIGERBUNNlES on Twitter, Jin said, “V & JK had a fight earlier.” V exclaimed that they never fight, and Jungkook asked, “When did we fight?”  Jin then said, “This is how you make a rumour.”

J-Hope said, “You two are water and fire to each other”  V added, “I need fire.” “I need water,” Jungkook replied.  ARMY was overwhelmed by their close bond, and called it precious.

This session comes a few days ahead of their performance in Seoul, which will be their first in front of a live audience in almost two years. They also promised their fans that they will give the concert their everything. “I miss you. I want to see you quickly. While you may not be able to use your voices and bodies very much, we will fire up your hearts … I’d like if you’re able to come with happy hearts, having taken care of your health,” Jungkook said, as translated by BTS fan @doyou__bangtan on Twitter.”

The band will later head to Las Vegas in April, where they’ll perform a couple of days after the Grammy Awards.

