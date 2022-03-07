BTS’ V and Jungkook say they never fight after Jin spreads ‘rumours’, ARMY is overwhelmed by Taekook brotherhood

The K-Pop septet BTS share a close bond with each other, and the friendship that ARMY celebrates the most is the one between V (born Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook. Called ‘Taekook’, the two younger ones from the band are often seen looking out for each other — sometimes even on stage, which has always been carefully documented by ARMY. The eldest from the band, Jin decided to stir things up on the latest V-Live session and say that the two have had a fight.

As J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jin were discussing the band’s upcoming activities, Jin decided to mention that Jungkook and V had a fight, before the V-Live. As translated by BTS fan @TIGERBUNNlES on Twitter, Jin said, “V & JK had a fight earlier.” V exclaimed that they never fight, and Jungkook asked, “When did we fight?” Jin then said, “This is how you make a rumour.”

🐹 V & JK had a fight earlier

🐯 No we never fight

🐰 when did we fight?

🐹 This is how you make a rumor

🐿 you two are water and fire each other

🐯 I need fire

🐰 I need water

🐹 you guys will never separate

🐯 according to a fortuneteller, i need fire pic.twitter.com/bo2xo4kRHR — ☻ (@TIGERBUNNlES) March 6, 2022

J-Hope said, “You two are water and fire to each other” V added, “I need fire.” “I need water,” Jungkook replied. ARMY was overwhelmed by their close bond, and called it precious.

This session comes a few days ahead of their performance in Seoul, which will be their first in front of a live audience in almost two years. They also promised their fans that they will give the concert their everything. “I miss you. I want to see you quickly. While you may not be able to use your voices and bodies very much, we will fire up your hearts … I’d like if you’re able to come with happy hearts, having taken care of your health,” Jungkook said, as translated by BTS fan @doyou__bangtan on Twitter.”

The band will later head to Las Vegas in April, where they’ll perform a couple of days after the Grammy Awards.