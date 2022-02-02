BTS: V says his dream is to be ‘boyfriend photo material’ after Jin reacts to his picture, deletes thread

While BTS ARMY waits anxiously for news of Jimin, the other band members are doing their best to keep fans entertained with fun posts and banter. Recently, V (whose real name is Kim Taehyung), shared a photo of himself on a dimly lit street. Jin commented on the post saying that it looked like a girlfriend had taken a photo of him.

According to the BTS Weverse translation, Jin commented, “Oh it’s a boyfriend pic.” V answered, “My dream is to be a boyfriend pic material (he had accidentally written it as boyfriend well material).” However, the thread was deleted, and V posted the photo again, with the comment, “Clean.” This has of course led to speculation, with ARMY curious about his dating life, even though the septet has firmly maintained that they’re not in any relationship.

V had once listed the qualities he wanted in a woman. As reported by Koreaboo, V said, “A girl that knows how to save money when I make money, someone to stop me if I spend too much money, a girl that says to buy a house before a car, and someone that is willing to give everything to their parents.”

V also said that he would like to have three, if not five children. He said this when he was asked three things that are a part of his bucket list. “Family vacation (this was a promise I made to my family), to have at least three and if I can, five kids, getting Soonshim married,” he said. Soonshim, for unversed fans, is one of V’s pet dogs.

The other day, V had posted a photo with Jimin after the news of his surgery broke, as well as the rest of the members. He had called them his ‘beloved family.’