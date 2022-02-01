BTS’ V sends warm shout-out to Jimin after his surgery and COVID-19 diagnosis: ‘Beloved family…’

BTS’s V sent out a warm shout-out to his close friend Jimin, who had surgery on Monday. V shared one photo with the whole band, and another photo with Jimin. He captioned his post, “My beloved family.”

On Monday, Jimin had to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. The vocalist was also diagnosed with Covid-19, and is recuperating after surgery. While ARMY is anxious for updates about Jimin, his bandmate and high-school friend V took to Weverse and shared a few photos with the band. J-Hope commented on the post.

Big Hit had released a statement that read, “Jimin experienced a sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited the hospital emergency room for thorough examination and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31.”

The statement further said that the surgery was successful and that Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He would also be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19, in conjunction with postoperative care, the statement read. Jimin is experiencing a mild sore throat, but is making a “speedy recovery”, the statement added. The statement concluded by mentioning that the company places the artistes’ health as top priority and they’re doing everything they can to aid Jimin in quick recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

Jimin is the fourth member of the band who tested positive for Covid-19. Last month, Jin, Suga and RM had tested positive and experienced mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, V has been breaking records with his song “Christmas Tree” for the Netflix Korean drama Our Beloved Summer.